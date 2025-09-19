The New York Islanders opened training camp in preparation for the 2025-2026 NHL season on Thursday. The team is looking to improve upon what was a subpar season last year. The Islanders finished sixth in the Metropolitan Division, missing the playoffs for the second time in the last four years. The other two years, they were one-and-done in the postseason.

The team's struggles prompted the franchise to draft Matthew Schaefer with the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

It may have only been one day on the ice with his new teammates, but Schaefer is already leaving a strong impression, per NHL.com.

“The work that Schaefer puts in, the dedication that he has to the game, and the way that he conducts himself every single day, he's a pro in and out,” Casey Cizikas said. “He had a good rookie camp leading up to this. First day on ice went well, and now we just have to keep moving forward with each day.”

“I think he showcased exactly who he is,” Anders Lee, the Islanders' captain, said. “He just skates so well. He’s a smart player, and the skills are there. I think what's going to take him, and especially earlier in his career here, is that he has such a good head on his shoulders and is a very mature kid for just turning 18.”

Article Continues Below

Even Islanders head coach and Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy was impressed.

“He’s a quality person. He just wants to learn,” Roy said. “I was very impressed with him today. It was nice for him to be with [Scott] Mayfield. I think Mayfield will [play] a big brother kind of role for him and will help him out.”

The left-handed defenseman has built an early reputation for being a solid two-way player. That is something the Islanders could certainly use.

They boasted one of the league's worst offenses last season and did not get much help from the blue line. He may only be 18 years old, but if Schaefer continues to impress, he may make an impact in his rookie season.