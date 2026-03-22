Anders Lee and the New York Islanders are in contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this time. Star rookie Matthew Schaefer has had a major impact on the Islanders' success this season, and the vibes overall have been extremely positive. Unfortunately, though, the team has recently hit a rough patch. And it has resulted in the team falling below the playoff cutline.

The Islanders were decimated by the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Schaefer scored a goal, and New York did have the lead at one point. But a Cole Caufield hat trick helped the Habs skate to a needed 7-3 victory. After the game, Lee provided his thoughts on the loss, defending his team's effort in the process.

“The other night, it was more of too many battles that were lost. Tonight, they made plays through us. We had a couple missed assignments. I wouldn't say it was an effort problem,” the Islanders captain said, via NHL.com's Stefan Rosner, alluding to a previous loss to the Ottawa Senators.

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As things stand, the Islanders are still well within contention for the postseason. New York is one point back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card berth in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, they are only two points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for a Metropolitan Division playoff spot.

However, New York has lost five of its last nine games. They need to find ways to string together wins more consistently if they want to compete in this frantic postseason race. Thankfully, they have a chance to bounce back on Sunday when they face the Blue Jackets in a must-win game for both sides.