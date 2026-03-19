The New York Islanders are having a solid year, sitting in third in the Metropolitan Division. Part of the success of the Islanders this year has been the play of rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer. Schaefer has burst onto the scene after being the number one overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Now, another former first-round pick has been signed to an entry-level contract by the Islanders, according to NHL.com.

Cole Eiserman was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Isles on Wednesday, but the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Eiserman was the 20th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Islanders but decided to complete his sophomore season at Boston University. In his first season at Boston, Eiserman was amazing. He played in 39 games, finding the back of the net 25 times, while adding 11 assists. He has another impressive season in 2025-26, playing in 32 games, beating the goaltender 18 times, and adding 10 helpers.

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Boston did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament after being eliminated in the Hockey East tournament. Scouts have been high on the potential of Eiserman, according to Ryan Maher of Eyes on Isles.

“It was once expected for Eiserman to be a top 5 pick, but his status diminished in his draft year. Scouts have raved about Eiserman’s release and scoring ability while his 200-foot game and skating ability have been critiqued,” Maher wrote.

Eiserman has also competed for Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Championship over the past two seasons. He amassed seven points in 2025, helping Team USA secure a gold medal.

His Boston University teammate, Cole Hutson, just made his debut with the Washington Capitals, although Eiserman is expected to report to the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL before having a chance to make the NHL roster next season.