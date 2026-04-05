The New York Islanders are stuck in the middle of a loaded playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but it's clear that New York isn't satisfied with just making it to the postseason. On Sunday, the Isles proved that with a stunning move that shakes up the hockey landscape.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Islanders fired head coach Patrick Roy and have hired veteran head coach Peter DeBoer, effective immediately. The team announced the move on social media.

This move comes as a major shock considering the Islanders are currently in a playoff position, sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division with four games to go. DeBoer will have a few days to get settled before he makes his New York debut on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Roy, a legendary goaltender in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche, was in his third season as the head coach of the Islanders. He led New York to the first round of the playoffs in 2024 before missing the postseason in 2025. While he had the Islanders in a good position entering the final few weeks of the regular season, a four-game losing streak and a 3-7-0 mark in his last 10 games led to this stunning change.

Instead, the Islanders are bringing in one of the most experienced coaches in the world in DeBoer, who was fired by the Dallas Stars last season. The 57-year old has a career record of 662-447-152 in 18 seasons with five different teams. On top of that, DeBoer has a 97-82 playoff record in 10 appearances with two trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Islanders are hoping that experience is what can take their team over the top and into the Cup Final this season. While New York will likely have to do a lot of its work this postseason on the road, there is clearly a big opportunity in what is a wide open Eastern Conference.