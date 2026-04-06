After the Milwaukee Bucks were mentioned by Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James as one of two cities he hates to visit at this stage of his career, head coach Doc Rivers made a funny suggestion for the future Hall of Fame forward. James blasted the Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies as his two least favorite NBA cities. The Grizzlies fanbase was upset. As Rivers and the Bucks' trying season winds down, he made an offseason suggestion for LeBron.

Rivers says James, who will be a free agent this summer, should sign with the Bucks, he said, per WISN12's Pat Timlin.

“Let's build a Four Seasons or a Ritz-Carlton I guess… We should trade for him, let him see Milwaukee,” Rivers said. “I'm going to get fined for saying that.”

I asked Doc Rivers pregame about Lebron's comments about Memphis/Milwaukee and if MKE gets a bad rap. He joked around: "Let's build a Four Seasons or a Ritz-Carlton I guess… We should trade for him, let him see Milwaukee. I'm going to get fined for saying that" 😂 https://t.co/ug79LQwhmR pic.twitter.com/akh1jb8Hvp — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) April 5, 2026

James criticized having to stay at the Hyatt whenever he plays the Grizzlies in Memphis. Bucks coach Doc Rivers, in jest, suggested the Bucks also upgrade their guest hotel for opposing teams before making their pitch for LeBron to join the team.

LeBron James receives hate from Grizzlies fans for harsh take

After Lakers All-Star LeBron James received plenty of flak from Grizzlies fans on social media, a reporter mentioned the backlash he received for suggesting the team move to Nashville, Tennessee. James took the opportunity to clarify his comments, which weren't exclusively about the Grizzlies, he said, per The Athletic's Law Murray.

“Milwaukee was, too. They miss that one? I said Milwaukee as well. I’m 41 years old. There are two cities that I do not like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis. What is the problem with that? I don't like going home either. S***, and I'm from there.”

It'll be interesting to see how both Grizzlies and Bucks fans treat James when he ultimately returns to their respective cities, assuming he doesn't retire this summer, in 2026-27.