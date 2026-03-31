The New York Islanders lost their biggest game of the season to the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-3 on Tuesday. It shot Pittsburgh into the second spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Isles sit in third. But teams are nipping at their heels, and the final seven games will be key. The Islanders are back in action on Tuesday against the Sabres, but will be without Simon Holmstrom due to an injury.

“Simon Holmstrom (upper body, day to day) will not play. Anthony Duclair will play alongside Brayden Schenn and Mathew Barzal,” Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reported.

Holmstrom crashed into the wall early in Monday's game against the Penguins. While he remained in the game, he will not be available for Tuesday's matchup.

Assuming this is when Simon Holmstrom got injured. Anthony Duclair enters the lineup in place of Holmstrom for one of the biggest games of the season. #Isles pic.twitter.com/SpiuNwngyX — Isles Den (@IslesDen) March 31, 2026

The 2019 first-round pick has stepped up his game offensively in recent weeks, with 10 points in 17 games since the Olympic break. That includes a huge goal in Saturday's win over the Florida Panthers and two goals in a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames. Without him, the penalty kill and second powerplay unit will both be impacted.

Anthony Duclair came to the Islanders before the 2024-25 season and has not played up to his contract. Of a possible 157 games, he has played just 104 due to injuries and healthy scratches. In those 104 games, he has just 38 points. Barzal and Schenn both scored on Monday against the Penguins, so being up to speed with that line will be key for the game.

The Islanders are also dealing with an injury on the back end, as Tony DeAngelo remains out. That has put Adam Boqvist into a key role, which has produced mixed results. Without Holmstrom and DeAngelo in the lineup, they face the 98-point Sabres, who are a tough matchup. The Islanders need the win, or it could be a disappointing spring on Long Island.