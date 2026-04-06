Steve Kerr delivered big news on Stephen Curry's availability for the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Golden State has desperately missed Curry's presence on the court. He was dealing with a knee injury that kept him out for 27 consecutive games, significantly impacting the team's standing in the playoff picture.

While Golden State has locked up a berth for the play-in tournament, they will need Curry's services to have any chance at securing a playoff spot. Kerr provided a major update on Curry, saying he will take part in Golden State's matchup with Houston, per NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“Steve Kerr just said moments ago that Stephen Curry is playing tonight,” Siegel wrote.

“Will be around 25 minutes for Curry tonight in “small bursts,” according to Kerr.”

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It is great news for Steve Kerr and the Warriors to get on Stephen Curry. For them to have any chance in the postseason, the veteran superstar guard must be on the court.

Curry is going through Year 17 of his NBA career with the Warriors. Injuries have impacted his campaign as he's missed 38 total games. Golden State has gone 23-16 with him and 13-25 without him.

In the 39 games he's taken part in this season, he is averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, including 39.1% from beyond the arc, and 93.1% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 36-41 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following Sunday's matchup with the Houston Rockets, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup. They remain at home when they host the Sacramento Kings on April 7 at 10 p.m. ET.