It's not often in the new era of college football that a player enters the transfer portal and decides to stay with their previous institution. But, Jackson State defensive back Kam Sallis decided to show his love for his HBCU and elected to return to the program in the hopes of competing for another SWAC Championship.

Sallis initially announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in early December. He said in his social media post announcing the decision:

“First and foremost, I want thank God for everything he has blessed me with, as well as future blessings. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the entire coaching staff at Jackson State for their guidance and support.

To my teammates, thank you for the unforgettable moments and lifelong bands. I'm also thankful for the staff who worked tirelessly at Jacksón State. With that being said, after careful consideration and conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

I'm excited to explore new opportunities and find the best fit for my athletic and academic future.”

However, Sallis reversed his decision as he announced on his social media account that he planned to “run it back.”

Sallis joined the Tigers after a stint at Kansas State. He emerged as one of the standouts on Jackson State's top-ranked defense, finishing the season with 53 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions. Sallis had interest from other institutions upon hitting the transfer portal in late December, per his representation at Jordan Sports Group. But he still chose Jackson State and is set to continue his HBCU experience.

Now, Jackson State looks to continue to retain its other key contributors and build upon the foundation of its team headed into the Spring.