The Cleveland Browns had another disappointing season defined by player inconsistencies and missed opportunities. They never quite found their footing despite occasional flashes of competitiveness.

They missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years after stumbling to a 5-12 record. The quarterback positions became a focal issue, with Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Joe Flacco all taking turns under center.

For what it's worth, Myles Garrett was a bright spot yet again, posting big numbers across the board.

Despite their early exit, Garrett posted a positive message to recap his campaign.

“It was written. Shoutout to all my guys who were with me on this mission. Couldn’t have done it without y’all. 25 loading. 95 out 🤟🏾,” wrote the 30-year-old defensive end on Instagram.

Article Continues Below

In another productive stint, Garrett played all 17 games, logging 60 combined tackles, including 47 solo tackles, and a new NFL record of 23 sacks. He also tallied three forced fumbles.

It is not foolish to presume that without Garrett spearheading the defense, the Browns would have had a worse record. Cleveland allowed the fourth-fewest total yards and the third-fewest passing yards in the league.

With the quarterback shuffles, offensive rhythm proved to be elusive for Cleveland, preventing the team from building momentum from week to week.

As of now, it is still unclear if the Browns will make drastic changes to the roster. But with back-to-back woeful campaigns, that might be in order, especially on the heels of firing Kevin Stefanski as coach.

Garrett, however, does not need to worry about his spot.