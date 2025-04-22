The New York Islanders will not renew the contract of general manager Lou Lamoriello. After a disastrous season saw them miss the playoffs in 2025, they are moving on from the Hall of Famer. At 82 years old, the three-time Stanley Cup Champion is a free agent again. The Islanders announced the news on Tuesday.

“The New York Islanders organization announced today that Lou Lamoriello's contract as President and General Manager will not be renewed,” a post on the team's social media read. “Effective immediately, Operating Partner John Collins will lead a search to find the next General Manager.”

Lamoriello joined the Islanders in 2018, hiring coach Barry Trotz as his first move. The duo brought the Islanders to the Conference Final twice, but could not beat the Tampa Bay Lightning either time. After a disappointing 2021-22 season, Lamoriello fired Trotz. They have not won a playoff series since.

The Islanders traded Brock Nelson at the NHL trade deadline, the first and only selling move Lamoriello made as the general manager. He did not trade Kyle Palmieri, whose contract expires on July 1. That led to assumptions that Palmieri would come back, but that is up in the air with this news.

The Islanders are handing the general manager search over to John Collins, who has been a minority owner since 2023. He was formerly the President and CEO of the Cleveland Browns and COO of the NHL. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this week that majority owner Scott Malkin has been more present around the team. But he is handing off the search to one of his hockey people.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Islanders have not made decisions on any other hockey operations members. That includes head coach Patrick Roy, who just finished his first full season behind New York's bench. Chris Lamoriello, Lou's son, was the GM of AHL Bridgeport during a historically poor season and could be on his way out.