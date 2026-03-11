On Tuesday evening, arguably the most surprising result of the ongoing World Baseball Classic tournament took place in Houston, when Team Italy took down Team USA by a score of 8-6. Team USA will now await the winner of Team Italy and Team Mexico on Wednesday, which is the finale of Pool B.

One unfortunate moment occurred for Team Italy when Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel had to exit the game with an apparent hamstring injury. Now, more information has come to light on the extent of Teel's ailment.

“Kyle Teel has a right hamstring strain. Could be out 4-6 weeks,” reported Scott Merkin of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

Teel had been having a good game leading up to the injury, at one point launching a home run to give his team a 1-0 lead off of New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean.

Teel later walked in his next at-bat, before leaving the game with the injury.

The news will certainly be tough to swallow for White Sox fans, who are hoping for a healthy year after injuries plagued the team during the 2025 campaign. Teal is one of the most promising young players on the roster, having made his debut in the MLB last summer after being traded there from the Boston Red Sox.

He hit his first home run at the MLB level in July, and figured to play a big role in the rest of Team Italy's run in the WBC, had he not suffered the unfortunate injury on Tuesday.