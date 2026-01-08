The New York Islanders face the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, starting a seven-game road trip. The Islanders have won their last two games, with an incredible performance from Matthew Schaefer against the Toronto Maple Leafs starting the stretch. Predators coach Andrew Brunette is the latest to praise the odds-on Calder favorite, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News.

“To see him come in, even from his first game to now, it's really impressive. One of the most dynamic players that I've seen play at that level, at this age, is crazy. So he's a fun player to watch,” Brunette said.

The Islanders won the draft lottery last spring from the tenth position and took Schaefer first overall. He earned a spot on the team out of training camp and has dominated ever since. He has routinely joined Bobby Orr in history among 18-year-old defensemen and showed why on Saturday night.

Schaefer scored in the third period and in overtime to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Hockey Night in Canada. Then, on national television in the US, he picked up an assist in a 9-0 beatdown of the Devils. Those performances, ahead of another streaming exclusive on Thursday, have his Calder Trophy candidacy back in the news.

Schaefer has left many players and coaches across the league stunned with his performance. From speed to shot to physicality, he has shown a full package as a top defenseman at just 18. His play and energy have the Islanders in second place in the Metropolitan Division. They entered the season without any playoff expectations, but Schaefer has changed it all.

The Islanders head west for a seven-game road trip, starting in Nashville. They have big games against the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers on the trip, which will be a good measuring stick against some of the league's best.