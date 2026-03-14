The 2025-26 season hasn't been very kind to Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green on the injury front. After missing a grand total of 21 games through the first four seasons of his career (including a grand total of zero for the past two campaigns), Green has missed 48 games this season due to hamstring problems. But it looks as though Green is putting those injury woes in the rearview mirror.

On Friday night, despite the Suns' 122-115 loss to the Toronto Raptors wherein they lost offensive steam in the clutch, Green had himself a peach of a ballgame. The fifth-year guard recorded a team-high 34 points on 13-25 shooting from the field (8-16 from beyond the arc) to go along with five rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and in so doing, he scored 30 points in two consecutive games for the first time this season.

Green tallied 36 points last night in a win over the Indiana Pacers, and he's looking so healthy to the point that he's doing this despite the Suns being on a back-to-back set. This just shows that the team doesn't have much concern regarding the long-term stability of his hamstring.

His latest effort may have ended in defeat, but Green finding his footing late in the season at least helps cover for the absence of Dillon Brooks, who's been an offensive fulcrum for the Suns all season.

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Suns jockeying for position in the Western Conference

As things stand, the Suns will have the unenviable task of being one of the best teams in the West that will have to go through the play-in tournament. They have a 39-28 record at present, but that has them in seventh place in the standings.

There will be no rest for these weary Suns, as their next three games will be against extremely difficult opposition. On Monday, they will be facing the Boston Celtics, and then matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs come after that.