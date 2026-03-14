The Golden State Warriors entered their Friday night clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves shorthanded in the frontcourt, with Draymond Green being ruled out less than an hour before tip-off. Another unfortunate injury development unfolded for the Warriors during the game, with Al Horford joining Green on the mend after just five minutes of game time.

Horford will miss the rest of the Warriors' Friday night contest against the Timberwolves after suffering from tightness in his right calf, as per Brett Siegel, NBA insider for ClutchPoints. Against a supersized Timberwolves team, Horford's defensive toughness and ability to space the floor could have come in handy, but now, the Dubs will have to rely on their other options to hold down the fort.

The good news is that the Warriors have Kristaps Porzingis active on Friday night, and they have the more than capable hands of Quinten Post to rely on to back Porzingis up. This should at least dampen the blow of Horford's absence.

Before exiting the game, Horford put up three points on 1-3 shooting from the field (all from beyond the arc) and he hauled in a single rebound.

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Warriors are just having one injury nightmare after another

The Warriors have fallen to ninth place in the Western Conference with a 32-33 record, and they are in danger of falling further, with the Portland Trail Blazers being on their tail. Injury problems have made life miserable for them, with plenty of key players suffering injuries that are serious enough to keep them out.

The most glaring absence for them has been Stephen Curry‘s, who continues to deal with a knee injury. Jimmy Butler is out for the foreseeable future with a torn ACL. Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton miss a few games here and there with injury management. Moses Moody is out. Kristaps Porzingis is navigating chronic illness. And now, Horford is on the sidelines as well.