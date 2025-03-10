The New York Islanders made one big splash at the NHL trade deadline. They shipped pending free agent Brock Nelson to the Colorado Avalanche for a massive return. But their other pending free agent, Kyle Palmieri, stayed put. Reports surfaced that the Islanders are looking to extend Palmieri before he hits free agency. But Lou Lamoriello should not extend Palmieri as the team toils in mediocrity.

Palmeri is one of the few players on the Islanders who scores at a high rate, as he recently secured his seventh career 20-goal season. But at 34 years old, his best years are likely behind him. New York is an old team that got younger by trading away fellow 34-year-old Brock Nelson. By letting Palmieri walk, they would get even younger to build a core around Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.

The NHL's salary cap is slated to rise by $7.5 million this summer, which should give the Islanders room to spend. Palmieri's cap hit is $5 million so that alone gives them over $11 million to spend. Noah Dobson should get a raise, and many of their defensemen are due contracts. But they should have money to spend in free agency.

Brock Boeser is a pending free agent and could be available after a disastrous season with the Vancouver Canucks. He scored 40 goals last year but has been part of the issue for the team this year. After a disastrous season, he should hit the market. It is the perfect player for the Islanders to target and should replace Palmieri.

The Islanders have been the definition of mediocre since their runs to the Eastern Conference Finals. Palmieri should want another chance at the Stanley Cup and Lamoriello should want a younger piece. While it would be poor asset management, they should let him walk.

The Islanders need a refresh after a miserable season

The Islanders got a 2026 first-round pick, which is said to be a stronger draft than 2025, and prospect Calum Ritchie in the Brock Nelson trade. Those assets could help them power out of this tough season quickly. But the trade almost did not happen and Nelson was negotiating a contract with the team.

Newsday's Andrew Gross reported that the Islanders offered Nelson three years and over $7.5 million per year. Maybe that is what he will get on the open market but to sign that deal without trading him is malpractice. They needed the future assets they got by trading Nelson and skirted disaster because he declined a contract.

Even though the Islanders did not trade Palmieri at the deadline, they have to let him walk this offseason. With the Eastern Conference getting stronger, they need to get younger and more physical. Palmieri does not provide either of those things and will be more expensive than he is now. As the organization continues to put faith in Noah Dobson, they will need the money to keep him around at the very least.

If Palmieri does hit the free-agency market, the Los Angeles Kings would be a great fit. They need a right-handed scorer and landed Andrei Kuzmenko at the trade deadline. While he is a nice piece, if they fail in the playoffs they will need an improvement. Palmieri will be a solid veteran option for a team like the Kings who can advance in the playoffs.

The Oilers are suffering from a lack of depth scoring this year and it is costing Connor McDavid points. They made the Cup Final because of that depth and if they don't this year, they could look to replace it. Palmieri could be one of the best options available.