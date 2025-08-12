It is obvious now that NFL legend and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will do whatever it takes to be great at whatever he does. After his stellar football career, Brady is now the top commentator for FOX.

Brady has one year under his belt now. When he joined, he took over Greg Olsen's role. Despite controversy, Brady says that he looked up to Olsen's broadcasting and studied him often.

Brady recently joined Youth Sports to talk about many things, including Greg Olsen.

“When I look in broadcasting, I was very much a rookie this last year. But I looked up to a lot of people that I thought, man he does a great job. And you’re obviously one of the greats already at such a young age. I want to be like Greg. I watched so much Greg Olsen broadcasting tape. And I just said, ‘Okay well, what can he do that I really like, That maybe I can apply to what I’m doing in my prep or my on air.’”

Olsen knew that his days at the No. 1 spot would not last after Brady's massive contract with FOX. However, in his short stint, Olsen quickly made a name for himself in the broadcasting world, and many loved hearing him call games. In fact, many people were not happy that Olsen was not going to be the top guy after all the success he had. Although business is business and there is no doubt that Brady attracts a ton more attention.

Brady is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Sources say that Brady was in Vegas during the offseason to help figure out the future of the quarterback position for the Raiders.

Watching Brady handle both roles will be interesting to see in a couple of years from now.

