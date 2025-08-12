The Miami Dolphins lost Terron Armstead to retirement in the 2025 offseason, but lured another back onto the field by trading for Darren Waller. With the notable changes, head coach Mike McDaniel plans to integrate his new tight end slowly.

McDaniel plans to keep Waller on the PUP list for the time being, stating that he does not want to throw the 32-year-old straight into a joint practice, according to Joe Schad of Palm Beach Post. Armstead called the decision “smart” on X, formerly Twitter.

After beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Waller broke out with the Oakland Raiders in 2019. He remained consistent with the organization as it transitioned to Las Vegas and enjoyed consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. After injuries derailed his career, the Raiders traded Waller to the New York Giants in 2023, where he would play one season before retiring in the 2024 offseason.

Waller largely disappeared from the spotlight during his retirement until the Dolphins shockingly traded for him in July. He began training camp on the PUP list for conditioning reasons and has yet to join the team on the practice field.

Mike McDaniel's big plans for Dolphins TE Darren Waller in 2025

Once he returns to the field, the Dolphins have high expectations for Waller in 2025. Although they only sent a couple of late-round draft picks to the Giants to acquire him, they also obtained him after trading Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith was coming off the best year of his career and made the 2025 Pro Bowl roster.

Nobody expects Waller to return to peak form, but Miami clearly envisions him as a full-time starter. The Dolphins do not have much depth behind Waller, who managed 52 catches for 552 receiving yards and one touchdown with the Giants in 2023.

With Waller still out, the Dolphins continue practicing without a significant portion of their offense. Tua Tagovailoa is practicing in full, but Miami's top wideouts, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are listed as day-to-day. While McDaniel expects Hill, Waddle and Warren all to be ready by Week 1, the lack of practicing together prevents Tagovailoa from fully connecting with his new receiving corps.