The Chicago Bears look like a scary playoff team, and quarterback Caleb Williams is part of that picture. However, receiver Rome Odunze is trending in the wrong direction ahead of the Sunday Night showdown against the 49ers, according to a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

“[Rome Odunze] is still not practicing after aggravating his foot injury in pregame warmups a couple of weeks ago,” Pelissero said. “My understanding has been Odunze is dealing with a stress fracture in that foot. He actually played with it for several weeks before it just became too much. Rest is the only thing that’s going to help Odunze. This is not a surgical matter. We’ll see if he can get any work on the field [Friday]. But at this point, it seems like it’s trending toward being out for another week.”

Bears WR Rome Odunze a key part of offense

Because Odunze has missed three games, D.J. Moore has passed him as the team’s top receiver. But just barely. Moore has 48 catches for 664 yards, while Odunze has 44 grabs for 661.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he believes Odunze will be able to contribute again soon, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve been working through his rehab process,” Johnson said. “He’s right on track. He’s going to be in a good spot. He’s going to be able to help us this year.”

For now, Johnson's main concern is the 49ers. He said he knows he’s in for a challenging matchup against 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to bolavip.com.

“Kyle Shanahan is one of the best, if not the best, in the business in terms of calling plays at a high level for as long as he has,” Johnson said. “You always like to turn on that San Francisco tape each week, whether you’re playing them or not, just to look at some of the stuff that they’re doing. It’s changed. They might be a more dangerous passing offense right now.”

If the Bears are going to find a way to win, it will likely be on the ground. The pass attack probably won't be able to sustain things without Odunze. They can hit some plays, but running backs De'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai will have to do the heavy lifting. And that requires solid offensive line play.