The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) are the only team competing for a Wild Card slot in both conferences entering Week 17, but their already slim playoff chances just incurred a massive blow. They are placing stalwart defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on season-ending injured reserve, according to the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson. He aggravated the herniated disc in his neck, which cost him five games earlier in the campaign, and can now only watch as his team chases a miracle finish.

When Buckner went on the shelf in November, the Colts' season hit the skids. The squad has yet to recover. The former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler gave it a go against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, but Indy still lost its fifth straight game. He ends his 10th NFL campaign with four sacks, 30 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss and 36 total pressures.

The Colts' defense remains woefully shorthanded. Sauce Gardner, the star cornerback the organization traded two future first-round draft picks and young wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for, is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a calf injury. Even though he is trending in the right direction, replacing Buckner is a headache-inducing endeavor. Indianapolis has yet to figure it out.

But the Colts have defied the odds throughout the 2025-26 season. They enjoyed a historic start on offense, darting off to a 7-1 start. A playoff berth seemed inevitable. Now, it is improbable, but so too was Philip Rivers' return. Although the 44-year-old is 0-2 this season, he has mystified the public by performing more than competently under center. Perhaps the old gunslinger has one last run in him over the next two weeks.

However, beyond what Rivers can provide at quarterback, Indy must trust its defense to disrupt the Jags' Trevor Lawrence-led offense. DeForest Buckner will surely have some inspirational words to impart on his teammates before they collide with Jacksonville inside Lucas Oil Stadium.