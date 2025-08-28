The New York Islanders made some massive changes this offseason. They fired general manager Lou Lamoriello and hired Mathieu Darche, a first-time GM. Darche proceeded to trade Noah Dobson, draft Matthew Schaefer, and extend Alexander Romanov. The Islanders also signed Simon Holmstrom to a two-year extension. He spoke with The Athletic's Michael Russo about the differences between Darche and Lamoriello at the NHLPA media tour.

“Very different,” Holmstrom said, laughing, per Russo. “I think Darchy comes on and maybe (has) a new mindset and wants to do things a little different, and I think that might be a good thing. I’m very excited to work under him.”

Holmstrom set career highs in all offensive categories in his third season with the Islanders. He scored 20 goals and added 25 assists in his age-23 season. Then, he inked the two-year deal worth $3.625 million per season. When that deal expires, he will be one year away from unrestricted free agency.

The Islanders missed the postseason last year, which Holmstrom spoke about with Russo. “Last season was a disappointment, not making the playoffs, and I think we all felt that. I think we’re all looking for redemption and revenge. I don’t think there’s anything else than making the playoffs and making a run for the Cup, and I think we definitely have all the pieces to do it.”

The Islanders have not made the changes to be a trendy pick for the postseason this year. Their path to the playoffs lies with Ilya Sorokin getting back to Vezina Trophy-caliber and forwards like Holmstrom filling up the net. In a weaker Metropolitan Division, they can surprise some people.

The Islanders have moved on from the Lou Lamoriello era and into the future of the organization. They have a stocked pipeline, but also have the NHL talent to make a move this season.