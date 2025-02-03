The New York Rangers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Sunday night. In JT Miller's first home game back with New York, he notched two assists to help the Blueshirts complete the come-from-behind victory. But the attention went to a different player after the game. Goalie Jonathan Quick secured his 400th win in the NHL with the Rangers victory and spoke about it postgame.

“It means I've been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning and put that above all else. I'm grateful that I've been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful.”

Quick is from Milford, Connecticut, and grew up rooting for the Rangers. But his career will be best remembered for his time with the Los Angeles Kings, where he won two Stanley Cups and a Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Now, he goes down in the record books as the 15th goalie to win 400 games.

Quick came to the Rangers as the clear backup to franchise goalie Igor Shesterkin. Even after Shesterkin signed a historic extension earlier this season, the backup has led the locker room and helped them get this season back on track.

Rangers players praise Jonathan Quick after 400th win

Quick has been in the league since 2007 and accomplished as much as any goalie in his era. While there is a lot of talent in the Rangers' locker room, they got off to a rough start this season. Locker room reaction to win number 400 shows how important Quick has been to the turnaround.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller told New York Post reporter Mollie Walker that Quick means, “Everything. I don't want to talk about him not playing, but I think a good example is just when he isn't playing, the energy he brings on the bench. Opening up the door for guys, I don't know, putting up waters, just doing anything he can to be a part of the team and make sure the energy is up and we're staying locked into games.”

On top of being just one of 15 goaltenders to reach 400 wins, Quick is the first American to reach the plateau. He recently became the winningest American goalie ever with win number 392, passing Ryan Miller. The closest active goalie on the list is Andrei Vasilievskiy with 314. Among Americans, Connor Hellebuyck is at 308 while racing toward his third Vezina Trophy.