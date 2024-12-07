The New York Rangers were a busy hockey team on Friday. First, the Rangers traded Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks after they gave him an ultimatum. But New York certainly wasn't done following that move. The Rangers then extended goalie Igor Shesterkin, signing him to an eight-year, $92 million contract.

The Rangers had offered Shesterkin an $88 million contract, but he turned it down. It came as a bit of a surprise that he turned the deal down as it would have made him the highest-paid goalie in NHL history. In the end, though, he receives a little more than initially offered by the Blueshirts.

This is the sort of contract that will be discussed at length for a while. It's a significant investment to make for any player, let alone a goaltender. For now, let's take a look at what we know and give grades to the Rangers and Igor Shesterkin for their $92 million contract extension.

Igor Shesterkin signs with Rangers

Igor Shesterkin is nearly in a class of his own as a goaltender. Dating back to 2020-21, only one goaltender has better Goals Saved Above Average and Goals Saved Above Expected than Shesterkin, according to Evolving Hockey. That is Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who signed a seven-year contract extension before the 2023-24 season.

Shesterkin does much better in this deal. He is the highest-paid goalie in NHL history, making $11.5 million a year beginning in 2025-26. He does lack no-trade and no-movement protections in this deal. This is rather crucial as it allows the Rangers to move him at will if he does go on a decline.

Of course, Shesterkin is not concerned with that for now. If the trade-off for being the highest-paid goalie in history is not having any clauses in his deal, it seems like a fair trade for the Rangers goaltender. It's an excellent deal for one of the game's best puckstoppers.

Rangers sign Igor Shesterkin

The Rangers wanted to keep Igor Shesterkin around. And it certainly makes sense as to why they wanted to get this deal done. As mentioned, he is one of the best goalies in the league. He has been for a while now. Losing Shesterkin would have put a near irreparable dent in the team's Stanley Cup ambitions.

The guarantee is something hard for the Rangers to stomach, for sure. Giving nearly $12 million to any player is something that will give many teams cause for hesitation. However, clearing Jacob Trouba's $8 million for next season certainly makes this an easier guarantee to make.

What works in New York's favor is the lack of no-trade and no-movement clauses. As a result, the Blueshirts can trade Shesterkin if they feel is declining and unlikely to bounce back. And they won't need to get his permission to accept a trade, either. Again, it's a fair trade both sides are comfortable making.

There is certainly risk in this move. Goaltending is the most volatile position in hockey and can change on a dime. However, Shesterkin has proven to be consistent in his play. And that consistency makes this risk worth New York's while.

Grades and final thoughts

Igor Shesterkin receives a high grade for his part in this $92 million contract extension. He is the highest paid goalie in NHL history and has long-term stability through the eight-year term. The Rangers, meanwhile, receive a good albeit lower grade. New York can get out of this contract if the need arises. And while the team is making a worthwhile risk, the risk is still rather significant.

Igor Shesterkin grade: A+

New York Rangers grade: B