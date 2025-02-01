The New York Rangers finally traded for JT Miller on Friday evening. The Rangers and Vancouver Canucks have discussed a trade involving Miller for months at this point. At one point, it seemed as if the two sides had a deal in place before it fell through. This deal has not fallen through, though. Miller has approved the trade to New York, and as a result, it's time to hand out grades to the Canucks and Rangers.

Full trade

The New York Rangers acquired forward JT Miller and defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington. In exchange, the Canucks are acquiring forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a top-13 protected 2025 first-round pick. If the pick is not converted in 2025, it becomes an unprotected 2026 first-round pick. There is no salary retention in this deal.

Canucks trade JT Miller

The Canucks needed to move JT Miller for the sake of their locker room. Miller and Elias Pettersson reportedly did not get along, and the issues between them began affecting the Canucks locker room recently. Longtime executive Jim Rutherford admitted he may not be able to get fair value in any trade as a result.

To be fair, he didn't get fair value in this deal. However, he certainly didn't do bad, either. Filip Chytil is an intriguing young center for the Canucks. It wasn't too long ago that he scored 22 goals and 45 points in what appeared to be a breakout campaign. Dating back to 2020-21, he ranks top-10 among Rangers skaters in Goals For Percentage and Goals For Per 60 Minutes at 5v5, according to Evolving Hockey.

However, Chytil also has an injury history. In fact, he was limited to just 10 games in 2023-24 due to injury. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to become an effective contributor for the Canucks. But this is a big “if” for Vancouver.

Victor Mancini is a young defenseman, a former fifth-round pick from the 2022 NHL Draft. The Hancock, Michigan native impressed with the Rangers early in the year. He made his NHL debut earlier this season, skating in 15 games. He has the makings of a potential top-four defenseman down the line but needs time to develop.

The intriguing aspect of Vancouver's return is the first-round pick. It's top-13 protected, which gives the Rangers some insurance if they end up in the NHL Draft Lottery. However, it could become a very strong asset in the 2026 NHL Draft, which looks to be one of the stronger draft classes of the decade.

Overall, there is no superstar talent heading back to the Canucks for JT Miller. At least, not quite yet. There is a possibility they take an asset from this deal and flip it to strengthen their roster. Think the Filip Hronek trade from a couple years ago. If they don't make another move, this is still a decent enough return given the circumstances.

Rangers trade for JT Miller

The Rangers have had a stinker of a season by their standards. While they have begun to turn things around as of late, they are still fighting for their playoff lives. And they trail behind teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Those are younger, hungrier teams than New York. The Blueshirts had to do something, and that's why we are here. JT Miller, when he's on his game, is an elite player. He reached the 100-point mark for the first time last season. And he has played at a point-per-game pace or higher in each of the last three seasons.

However, when he is not on his game, things are different. Miller, usually the emotional heartbeat of his team, was often frustrated and seemed a bit checked out. This is not to say he was lazy on the ice or played halfheartedly. Rather, it seemed as if he knew the writing was on the wall and wanted to get it over with.

He returns to the franchise that gave him his start in the NHL. The Rangers are certainly a different team at this point in time. But he could have a massive impact as they try to work their way out of this hole. For JT Miller, it's a fantastic move that allows him to work on hockey again.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are taking some massive risks here. Miller is signed through until the 2029-30 campaign. And New York is eating the entire contract. This gives them two centers aged 31 or older who are signed long-term for significant cap hits. An already aging core group adds another player who, while elite on his best day, is not getting any younger.

The Rangers are trying to win now, so it makes sense. Moreover, with the salary cap projected to jump over the next three seasons, this is a risk they can stomach. Also, New York is getting the best player in the trade. All in all, it's a fine deal for the Rangers, as well.

Grades and final thoughts

The Canucks are getting a slightly higher grade than the Rangers for the JT Miller trade. Vancouver had little leverage given the off-ice drama, but come out of this well. They get a potential breakout center and a defenseman with upside. Moreover, they acquire a first-round pick that allows them to make another big move if they so desire.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are getting the best player in this trade. Miller certainly could help them make the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. However, he is not the fix to all their problems. And they are taking some significant risks in making this deal. It will certainly be intriguing to see how it all plays out.

Vancouver Canucks grade: B+

New York Rangers grade: B