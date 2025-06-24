The New York Rangers agreed to a JT Miller trade during the 2024-25 NHL season, acquiring the star forward from the Vancouver Canucks. On Tuesday, the Rangers officially satisfied the terms of the deal by sending a pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins, per hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

“Rangers have officially decided on sending the 12th overall pick in Friday's draft to Pittsburgh (the conditional 1st originally traded to Van for JT Miller, then flipped to Pitt by Van). Part of the thinking in keeping next year's 1st Rd pick instead is that it might be a trade chip next season at the deadline if Rangers bounce back and contend,” LeBrun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

NHL insider Chris Johnston, also confirmed the news.

“The [Rangers] are transferring the 12th overall pick in Friday's draft to Pittsburgh to satisfy the conditions on the J.T. Miller trade,” Johnston wrote. “The [Rangers] had the option to retain that pick and transfer an unprotected 2026 first-rounder to Pittsburgh instead, but decided against it. Feeling is that pick will be more valuable as a trade chip for them at next year's deadline.”

The Rangers endured an overall up and down 2024-25 season, finishing fifth in the Metropolitan Division a year after capturing the President's Trophy as the top regular season team. The 39-win campaign wasn't up to their standards.

Nevertheless, acquiring Miller provided the team with a boost in 2024-25. He ultimately finished the season with 22 goals and 70 total points, with 13 goals and 35 points coming in his 32 games played with the Rangers after getting traded from the Canucks.

Miller is under contract through the 2029-30 season. He should play a role in New York's plans for the future. The Rangers would love to establish themselves as a true contender and return to the level that saw them advance to two Eastern Conference Finals in three seasons in 2022 and 2024 .

Perhaps Miller will end up playing a role in helping them achieve that goal. As for now, the primary focus is on the upcoming NHL Draft, which will begin on Friday.