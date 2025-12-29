The New York Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road on Monday night in a pivotal Metropolitan Division matchup. It continues a six-game road stretch, broken up by the holiday break, that ends with the Winter Classic. But on Monday, the Rangers will not have captain JT Miller or defenseman Adam Fox due to injury. New York Post reporter Mollie Walker reported that Miller could be coming back soon, however.

“NYR captain J.T. Miller (IR) is not with the team right now, but head coach Mike Sullivan says he ‘would anticipate him joining us.' Adam Fox won’t play tonight vs. Canes. Sam Carrick (illness) is skating and is a game-time decision,” Walker reported.

Miller has not played since December 20, a Rangers home win against the Philadelphia Flyers. He is eligible to return from injured reserve, as the seven-day minimum has elapsed, but won't play on Monday. With a flagship game coming on January 2 outdoors against the Panthers, the Rangers are looking to get their captain back.

Article Continues Below

Fox has been out for a month with an upper-body injury. He was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, but is eligible to return. After a sluggish 2024-25 season, the Norris Trophy winner was putting together a great season in all three zones before the injury.

Both Miller and Fox impact the Rangers and Team USA, both coached by Mike Sullivan. The two-time Stanley Cup Champion will have to decide this week whether to take those players with him to the Olympics. Both were on the 4 Nations Face-Off team last February, which Sullivan also coached.

The Rangers are sitting outside of the playoffs after a shutout loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday. A successful end to the trip, which stops in Washington before the Winter Classic, could put them in playoff position. But without Miller and Fox, it's an uphill battle for the Blueshirts.