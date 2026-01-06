New York Rangers star goaltender Igor Shesterkin has left Monday night's game against the Utah Mammoth with an apparent lower-body injury.

The Russian netminder was involved in a collision in front of the net with Mammoth forward JJ Peterka in the first period of the game at Madison Square Garden in New York. Shesterkin immediately fell on his back and appeared to be in great pain after the seemingly inadvertent contact with Peterka. A trainer attended to Shesterkin before he made his way out of the ice.

Igor Shesterkin needed help getting off the ice after an innocent looking play 🤕 pic.twitter.com/cEAW85xKSn — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old Shesterkin needed assistance as he made his way to the locker room, which was not a great sight for the Rangers and their fans in the building.

With Shesterkin out, the Rangers have called on Jonathan Quick to take over the duties between the pipes.

Article Continues Below

Shesterkin was having a strong outing before getting injured, having stopped all nine shots he faced against the Mammoth. He entered Monday fresh off a solid performance in a 5-1 win at home over the Florida Panthers last Friday and with a 17-12-4 record to go with a 2.47 goals against average and a .912 save percentage in his first 33 starts in the 2025-26 NHL campaign.

The prospect of losing Igor Shesterkin for a long period because of an injury is certainly not an ideal one for the Rangers, who have been relying a lot on his brilliance in front of the net this season.

Without him, New York would have been likely under .500 at this point in the campaign. The Rangers started the new week with a 20-18-5 record, which is second-worst in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division.

After the Mammoth game, the Rangers will have two days of rest before taking on the Buffalo Sabres at home on Thursday.