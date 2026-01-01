With the Winter Classic upcoming between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, it looks as if both teams could be without some key players in the matchup. For the Rangers, they recently got some news on Noah Laba, who suffered an upper-body injury in their loss against the Washington Capitals.

Unfortunately, Laba will be out for the Winter Classic, and possibly even longer, according to NHL reporter Mollie Walker.

“NYR say Noah Laba is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Injury blows just keep coming,” Walker wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season, Laba has five goals, 12 points, 20 PIM, 53 hits, and 30 blocks in 42 appearances. It's tough news for the Rangers, who are also missing Conor Sheary to a lower-body injury, J.T. Miller to an upper-body injury, and Adam Edstrom to a lower-body injury.

Miller has not played since December 20, when they got a win against the Philadelphia Flyers. He is eligible to return from injured reserve, but he has not played this week.

With the injuries piling up, the Rangers moved Sheary to LTIR, recalled Justin Dowling, Brett Berard, and Anton Blidh from the minors, and sent Brennan Othmann to AHL Hartford.

The Rangers are on a three-game losing streak, but if they were able to get some of their players back, they could make a run. They're not that far out of playoff positioning, and they don't need to fall too far out of where they are now. Hopefully, Laba is not sidelined for too long, and he can return sooner rather than later.