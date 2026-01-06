The New York Rangers have plenty of teams to pass if they want to get back in the playoff race. New York currently sits second-last in the Metropolitan Division, and an unfortunate incident on Monday night won't make it any easier. The Rangers' superstar goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, had to get taken off the ice by training staff after what appeared to be a leg injury, which was an unfortunate blow for his teammates, according to NHL.com reporter Dan Rosen.

“It's brutal,” center Vincent Trocheck said. “You never want to see a guy go down, especially when it's your goaltender, who is world-class.”

A further review of the incident worried Rangers fans even more on Monday evening. At first glance, it looked like Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka's collision with Shesterkin was the cause of the injury. However, speculation is that it might have been a non-contact injury, which often leads to a worse outcome.

Article Continues Below

Shesterkin has been elite this season, owning a 17-12-4 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. With numbers like those, combined with his backup, Jonathan Quick, it's mind-boggling that the Rangers haven't been better this season. With Igor Shesterkin being the backbone of the team, it'll be intriguing to see how the rest of the roster reacts to any lengthy absence.

If there is an absence, the Rangers are in better hands than people may think. While his record is ugly at 3-6-2, Quick's numbers have actually been better, recording a 2.23 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. The American hockey star will put the Rangers in a position to win games, but questions about New York's offense and Quick's ability to juggle a starter's schedule as a 39-year-old remain.