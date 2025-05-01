The New York Rangers went into the 2024-25 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. However, the season turned into an abysmal failure for the Broadway Blueshirts, and the Rangers ended up firing head coach Peter Laviolette at the conclusion of a season that saw them finish on the outside of the NHL's playoff structure. The Rangers have not yet filled their head coaching opening, but former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan may be getting close to receiving an offer to coach the disappointing team.

There are a number of coaching openings throughout the NHL in addition to the Rangers and the Penguins. Sullivan is considered as one of the most attractive candidates to fill positions with team including Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks. Additionally, the Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers currently have interim head coaches and may be moving on from their current leaders.

USA Today hockey insider Vince Z. Mercogliano said the two sides are getting close and Sullivan may soon get the call to serve as the Rangers' 38th head coach.

Rangers team president Chris Drury has close ties with Sullivan, who coached the Penguins for the last 10 years. During his tenure in Pittsburgh, the Penguins won back to back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Rangers once again going through dry spell

The Rangers are considered one of the most high-profile franchises in the NHL because of their New York City location and their Original 6 status. The team went through a long and painful dry spell of 54 years before they won the Stanley Cup with a seven-game triumph over the Vancouver Canucks in 1994.

While the pressure was finally relieved for the team and its long-suffering fans with that memorable playoff run, the Rangers have failed to win another Stanley Cup since that one. The 31-year dry spell is not as drastic as the team's previous desert-like slump, there is little doubt that Drury and Rangers fans are frustrated with the team's recent performance.

Finding the right coach is certainly a move that can help, but it is not going to turn things around unless all players are functioning at their best. Perhaps the most important player is goalie Igor Shesterkin, who is considered one of the best at his position in the league. However, he had a record of just 27-29-5 last season with a 2.86 goals against average along with a .905 save percentage.

Additionally, the Rangers will need more offensive production. Left wing Artemi Panarin led the team with 37 goals and 89 points, but center Mika Zibanejad was second with 62 points and center Vincent Trocheck had 59 points. Both are expected to do better if the Rangers are going to return to elite status.

