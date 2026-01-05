The St. Louis Blues have decided that young Russian-born forward Alexey Toropchenko is worth keeping around, and they've signed him to a contract extension that was made official on Monday afternoon.

Toropchenko signed a two-year, $5 million extension with the Blues rather than entering unrestricted free agency over the offseason. His new cap hit of $2.5 million that will begin next season is a considerable raise over his current $1.7 million cap hit.

Toropchenko is a 2017 fourth-round (113th overall) draft selection of the Blues, who are currently in the thick of the tightly-packed Central Division standings in the NHL's Western Conference.

While the Blues went on a strong run in the second half of last season under new head coach Jim Montgomery and ultimately secured a postseason spot, they were eliminated in the opening round by the Winnipeg Jets thanks to a miraculous last-second tying goal and subsequent double-overtime goal in the decisive seventh game of the series.

Eventually, he would play two seasons with the OHL's Guelph Storm, along with a season with the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage – as well as a stint back home with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star – before joining the Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds in the 2021-22 season.

This season, he's been regularly skating on the fourth line alongside teammates Oskar Sundqvist and Mathieu Joseph. However, Toropchenko missed multiple games because of injuries sustained in a freak home accident.

He's appeared in 286 career NHL games and has tallied 32 total goals with 33 assists in regular season play, while contributing another two goals and four assists in 19 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.