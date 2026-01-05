The Toronto Maple Leafs are still near the basement of the Eastern Conference as 2026 continues. Even with Auston Matthews scoring five goals in two games, they are far out of the race in a packed field. The Maple Leafs have dealt with a ton of injuries this season, including one to defenseman Chris Tanev. The veteran received a brutal update on Monday, per Anna Dua of Sportsnet.

“Chris Tanev is being evaluated for possible surgery this week. Out long-term,” Dua reported. Tanev has just two points in 11 games this season, mostly due to groin injuries. After trading for his rights from the Dallas Stars, the Maple Leafs signed Tanev to a six-year deal worth $4.5 million per year. That deal carries a full no-move clause and ends when the defenseman is 40 years old.

Dua reported on various other injuries currently plaguing the Maple Leafs. “Jake McCabe (lower body) out likely a week, possibly sooner. Brandon Carlo had an ankle infection that also impacted his recovery (had foot surgery), could be an option tomorrow. Anthony Stolarz has been skating, still indefinite. Dakota Joshua is back in Toronto but also out long-term with a lacerated kidney. William Nylander skated on his own today, out day-to-day.”

Matthews just returned after a few days off and refound his form quickly. That needs to happen for all of these players, especially the defensemen, for Toronto to sneak into the playoffs. It seems like Tanev won't be part of that equation for a long time.

One key update from Monday is Brandon Carlo, who has played just 18 games this season. If he can return for the Maple Leafs and provide solid minutes, they may be able to salvage something on the blue line. Toronto picked him up at last year's trade deadline, trading their 2026 first-round pick to the Boston Bruins. That pick is getting more valuable with every loss.