The Vancouver Canucks are getting sick of being at the bottom of the pack in the Western Conference. It seems like President Jim Rutherford said enough is enough, and reportedly made his veterans available on the trade block. While the initial reaction was to look at names like Conor Garland and Kiefer Sherwood, all eyes immediately turned to a potential Hughes Brothers reunion if the Canucks were willing to trade Quinn to the New Jersey Devils.

The worry for the Canucks is that their disgruntled captain will hit free agency when his contract expires at the end of the 2026-27 season. If the perennial Norris Trophy candidate thinks the Canucks aren't heading on the right path, he will likely be looking for a new home. If predicting it right now, the Canucks won't be near Stanley Cup contention before the end of next season.

It wouldn't make much sense for the Canucks to let the captain walk. Once it's clear that Hughes wants a new home, the Canucks should aggressively pursue a trade to acquire some assets. The price of a Hughes trade could fetch one of the most significant returns that the league has seen in a trade in some time.

Devils' perfect trade offer for Canucks captain Quinn Hughes

The Canucks' ask should be at least one, maybe two, good young roster players, a defensive prospect to one day replace Hughes, and a draft pick. Simon Nemec was often the rumored name in any trade involving the Devils, but his breakout season has made him likely an untouchable in the Devils' organization. That puts top prospect Seamus Casey into the spotlight.

Devils receive: Quinn Hughes

Canucks receive: Dawson Mercer, Jonas Siegenthaler, Seamus Casey, 2026 First-Round Draft Pick

Trading Mercer and Siegenthaler off the roster would open up enough cap space to acquire Quinn Hughes. The two players combine for a $7.4 million cap hit, leaving the Devils with a surplus of only $450,000 towards the cap.

Mercer is a solid two-way forward who fits the bill as a player who could be a part of the next wave for the Canucks. He is a 24-year-old center who is currently playing the wing in New Jersey because of their depth. The Canucks could start transitioning him back to a full-time center to solidify the middle of the ice.

Siegenthaler's injuries are a concern, but he is a minutes-eater when he is healthy. The Canucks will need to find someone to take up some of Hughes' minutes in the interim, and Siegenthaler would fit the bill.

Casey would be the prized possession of this haul for the Canucks. The right-shot offensive defenseman is slightly undersized, but if you're looking to replace Hughes, he could be the answer. He is already on a similar path to Hughes, dominating at the University of Michigan as an amateur before turning pro. His offense hasn't come together in the AHL for the Utica Comets, but a fresh start in Vancouver could be the jolt he needs.

If all things are equal, it's nearly impossible for the Canucks to win a trade where they give up their captain and superstar. However, this deal would be as close as it gets to returning enough value.