The 4 Nations tournament began in a big way with a Nathan MacKinnon goal for Team Canada. The Canadians took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, as well. Overall, the vibes were good for the Canadians entering the second period. While they remain ahead of Team Sweden, Canada received a bit of bad news regarding Shea Theodore.

Theodore left the Sweden game in the second period with an injury. He received X-Rays during the second period, according to NHL Network reporter Jackie Redmond. Theodore left the game after taking a hit from Team Sweden forward Adrian Kempe. Team Canada has ruled out the Vegas Golden Knights star for the remainder of Wednesday's game, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Theodore has emerged as one of the better offensive defensemen in the NHL. He has recorded 40+ points in each of the last six seasons. The Golden Knights star is on track for a career year in 2024-25. Theodore has scored seven goals and 48 points in 55 games entering the 4 Nations break.

Team Canada began the tournament with a bang. MacKinnon scored the first goal of the 4 Nations on the power play. His power play partnership with Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid immediately paid dividends for the Canadians.

Things continued going well for them later in the second period. Brayden Point found Brad Marchand on an odd-man rush to double the lead. The goal sparked a surreal sight as the Montreal crowd cheered Marchand, the captain of the Canadiens' heated rival Boston Bruins.

Team Sweden brought one back, however. They scored their first goal of the 4 Nations in the second period. Jonas Brodin's shot found a crease above the head of Jordan Binnignton to bring it within one. Not too long later, though, Dylan Strome restored Canada's two-goal lead.

Team Canada eventually went on to win in overtime by the score of 4-3. Unfortunately, though, the Canadians received the worst possible news following Wednesday's game. Shea Theodore has been ruled out for the remainder of the 4 Nations tournament, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

Canada cannot replace him unless they fall below 18 healthy skaters. As a result, they are a bit shorthanded for the remainder of the 4 Nations. Let's see how they respond when they take the ice for their next game against the United States on Saturday.