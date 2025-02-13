The 4 Nations Face-Off began on Wednesday night as Team Canada took on Team Sweden. This marked the NHL's first international best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The World Cup of Hockey is making a return in 2028. However, fans in attendance in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, were anticipating a show from the Canadian squad on Wednesday. And star forward Nathan MacKinnon didn't make them wait long.

Team Canada went on the power play early in the first period. In fact, MacKinnon is the one who drew the penalty. Team Sweden star William Nylander had his stick go a bit too high. He was called for high-sticking, sending the Canadians to the power play. They deployed a unit with MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, and Connor McDavid all on the ice. As one could imagine, this elite trio crafted a magical scoring sequence.

Team Canada, Nathan MacKinnon get off to fast 4 Nations start

Team Canada entered the 4 Nations tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. They and Team USA appear to be the toughest team to take down. And they proved why this perception exists in the first period against Team Sweden.

MacKinnon's goal gave the Canadians a massive boost early in the contest. However, it wasn't their only moment of brilliance. With less than seven minutes to play, a Swedish defensive breakdown allowed Canada to get an odd-man rush. Brayden Point passed it off to usual Montreal adversary Brad Marchand, who doubled his country's lead.

Team Canada outshot the Swedes 7-2 in the opening frame. In fact, Sweden did not record their first shot on goal until more than 16 minutes had passed. They have the support of the Montreal crowd behind them, as well. It could be a very long night for Team Sweden, depending on how they respond in the second period.