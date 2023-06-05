The Vegas Golden Knights won Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final over the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Shea Theodore played a major role, scoring his first goal of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Theodore had given himself a bit of a tough time about not scoring prior to Game 1. You can imagine the Golden Knights star felt a massive weight lifting off his shoulders as the puck hit the back of the net.

Theodore certainly isn't the only one happy with his performance on Saturday. Golden Knights captain Mark Stone had high praise for his teammate after Vegas's 5-2 win.

“When they announced it was his first goal, I mean, I didn't know that, because he generates so much offense for us with his legs,” Stone said, via NHL.com's Nick Costonika. “He creates and moves the puck so well for us.”

“But at the same time, he's one of the best defensemen in the league, so when he doesn't score, I think it can build on a guy. So, I think that's why he's hard on himself, right? Because he expects greatness,” Stone continued while speaking with reporters.

Stone himself found the back of the net in Game 1 as well. His goal, confirmed by video review, gave the Golden Knights a 4-2 lead in the third period. Following a few ejections, Vegas added an empty netter to cap off the win.

Vegas can take a commanding 2-0 series lead with a win on Monday night in Game 2. Such a victory would certainly put momentum squarely in favor of the Golden Knights as the series shifts to South Florida.