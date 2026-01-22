The Seattle Kraken struggled mightily to begin the 2025-26 NHL season. It seemed as if the NHL's second-youngest franchise would once again fail to contend for a postseason spot. However, a recent surge has them contending for a playoff spot and in a position to buy at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline. And it seems young forward Shane Wright could be used as a trade piece.

Wright has had an up-and-down career since being selected fourth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. This season, it's been a downward trend. After scoring 19 goals and 44 points last season, the Kraken forward has just seven goals and 17 points this year. He is still young, though, and Seattle is reportedly open to involving him in a trade, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“The Seattle Kraken are open to moving Shane Wright,” Pagnotta stated recently. “I think with what they’ve been looking for previously – a legitimate top-six offensive threat; ideally somebody capable of playing in the top line – the sense that I’m getting is a willingness to move and package up Shane Wright in order to get that.”

It's unknown who the Kraken could be targeting at this time. However, Pagnotta floated an interesting idea. He noted that Seattle had an interest in St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou before his no-trade clause kicked in. Seattle could certainly use a player of Kyrou's caliber in its top six.

For now, it's all speculation. The Kraken are two points back of the San Jose Sharks for the final Wild Card spot in the West. Seattle has to be smart with its moves, and it remains to be seen if it can acquire the sort of player that makes dealing Wright worthwhile.