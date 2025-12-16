The Philadelphia Phillies added a big bat to their lineup in Adolis Garcia. But after his $10 million agreement, don't expect many more outfielders coming to Philadelphia.

Things can always change if the perfect opportunity arises. But as president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sees it, the Phillies' outfield is in place, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Phillies outfield is ‘pretty much set’ after Adolis Garcia signing, Phillies president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski says,” Nightengale wrote.

Philadelphia is set to have Brandon Marsh in left field, former top prospect Justin Crawford in center and Adolis Garcia in right field. The only question remaining is what happens to Nick Castellanos. Set to earn $20 million in the last year of his contract, Castellanos will continue to be the focus of trade rumors until a resolution is reached.

Article Continues Below

Garcia will be coming to the Phillies after spending the last six years with the Texas Rangers. Over 745 games, he hit .237 with 141 home runs, 459 RBIs and 74 stolen bases. He was named an All-Star twice and won a World Series with the Rangers.

However, he is coming off of a down season for his standards, hitting .227 with 19 home runs, 75 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. As the Rangers re-arrange their organization, they decided it was time to move on from Garcia.

The Phillies won't be complaining, as they have found their new right fielder. While 2025 might have been down, Garcia hit at least 25 home runs and 85 RBIs every year from 2021-2024. If Philadelphia can unlock that power, then the outfielder will be a steal at $10 million.