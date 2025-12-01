The San Francisco 49ers rolled through Week 13 with confidence, and Brock Purdy delivered every bit of the energy that fans expected — on the field and in his celebration choices. The 49ers beat the Cleveland Browns 26–8, Brock Purdy added another efficient performance, and the Dougie celebration became the moment that stole the night. It started as a joke in practice. It ended with the quarterback explaining where he sharpened his moves. And the truth came with a grin.

Purdy didn’t hide the origin story. “Yeah, I mean. I’ve always been able to dougie but haven’t really done it publicly,” he said in a video posted by David Lombardi of The SF Standard. “I annoy my wife in the kitchen, so that’s where I got my practice.” He added that the celebration wasn’t just a one-off. “But yeah told team said if we’re scoring were gonna have some fun and hit a dougie.” Under the stadium lights, it felt loose. It felt fun. And it felt like a quarterback owning the moment.

Aside from rehearsing the Dougie on the field with his teammates Thursday, Brock Purdy also practiced in the kitchen. "I annoy my wife in the kitchen, so that's where I got my practice." pic.twitter.com/NWcdZUgdBH — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 30, 2025

Even The Athletic’s Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini couldn’t help reacting. “Why is he so good at this??? 😂😂,” she posted, summing up the stunned amusement across the league.

Why is he so good at this??? 😂😂 https://t.co/eG1tIu2Ffw — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 30, 2025

A 49ers win, a celebration, and a message

Beyond the Dougie, Brock Purdy handled his business. The 49ers led 10–8 at halftime and never looked back. He powered in for a touchdown in the third quarter, a drive that broke the Browns’ resistance. The defense tightened. The crowd went silent. And the Browns never scored again. Jauan Jennings sealed the night with a short touchdown catch from Purdy in the fourth, a clean strike that matched the quarterback’s rhythm.

Nothing looked forced. Nothing looked shaky. The 49ers controlled every tempo and every reaction in their Week 13 matchup. So now the question tilts toward San Francisco: if Purdy keeps playing this loose and this sharp, how far can this team push when the games get even bigger?