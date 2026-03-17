With Mason Miller's status uncertain for Tuesday's World Baseball Classic championship game, Team USA received an encouraging update on Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock would make his third appearance in the last five days if he pitched on Tuesday. WBC teams have to listen to MLB teams' requests for their players. However, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Whitlock is available for the contest, according to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe.

There is still a chance Miller may be available. Regardless, having Whitlock ready to go out of the bullpen will be crucial. Nolan McLean is starting for Team USA, but one has to imagine that manager Mark DeRosa will not hesitate to remove him if he struggles early in the matchup.

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Team USA's bullpen performance will be pivotal on Tuesday night.

More to come on this story.