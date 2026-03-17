The Tennessee Titans are still working hard on their offseason makeover. And the draft is coming into focus. Furthermore, Mel Kiper’s mock draft pick for the Titans would be something not seen since Saquon Barkley.

Kiper slotted running back Jeremiyah Love of Notre Dame to the Titans at pick No. 4 overall.

“Here is where things get interesting,” Kiper wrote. “We haven't seen a running back go in the top four since Saquon Barkley (No. 2 in 2018), and the Titans certainly have a long list of issues — even after aggressively spending in free agency last week.”

Titans still need a lot of roster work

The Titans don’t just need a running back. They also need help at center, guard, edge, and linebacker. But Kiper thinks the Titans won’t be able to pass on Love.

“Tennessee is committed to boosting the offense around second-year quarterback Cam Ward, and Love would take the run game to another level while also serving as a dynamic pass catcher,” Kiper wrote. “His game features 4.36 speed, excellent vision, run-you-over power, and soft hands. Love would be an immediate upgrade over Tony Pollard for new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.”

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All of that makes sense. But there is the factor that head coach Robert Saleh is a defensive guru. Would he rather have a playmaker on the offense, or a guy on the defense who can crush quarterbacks?

And there are certainly guys available at the edge rush position who would fit that bill, like Rueben Bain Jr. or David Bailey. Also, the Titans could get a lockdown safety (Caleb Downs) or a stud middle linebacker (Sonny Styles).

There’s another reason why the Titans could hesitate on grabbing Love. It’s the Ashton Jeanty effect. Many great things were said about Jeanty last year, and the Raiders took him at No. 6 overall.

But Jeanty was not a difference-maker as a rookie in terms of wins and losses. He rushed for 975 yards, caught 55 passes for 346 yards, and scored 10 touchdowns. But the Raiders’ offense was terrible. They were dead last with 245.2 yards per game.

So adding a flashy running back and ignoring other needs doesn’t guarantee any impressive change for a struggling offense.