Italy manager Francisco Cervelli delivered a pointed message to his team following its World Baseball Classic semifinal loss, a sentiment that highlighted how the team's showing is being viewed despite the result.

“I just told the guys that they are the champions of this tournament,” Cervelli said, shared in a social media post by Shawn Spaulding on X, formerly Twitter. “No one expected what they did. They are champions.”

“I just told the guys they are the champions of this tournament.” – Francisco Cervelli speaking on the impact of Team Italy’s historic WBC run 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/MQ23ZM2wfT — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) March 17, 2026

Cervelli’s remarks came after Italy’s 4-2 loss to Venezuela on Monday night, which ended the program’s first run to a WBC semifinal. The Azzurri had emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, opening with a 5-0 record and defeating the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico along the way.

The manager’s comments reflected the broader impact of the run, even as the team fell short of reaching the final. Cervelli also noted the significance of what the group accomplished for baseball in Italy.

“They revolutionized Italy. They put another sport on the map, which is good,” Cervelli said, as reported by Alanis Thames of the Associated Press.

Players shared that feeling after the game, including captain Vinnie Pasquantino, who spoke about Cervelli’s influence on the team throughout the tournament.

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“He was incredible this tournament,” Pasquantino said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “We don't make it this far without him. It was an absolute honor to play for him.”

Cervelli apparently meant so much to Team Italy during the tournament that the players gave him a bottle of wine after the game.

Italy’s run drew attention both on and off the field, including strong viewership numbers back home. Pasquantino said the team’s impact extended beyond the final score.

“We were told that … 7 million people watched this game tonight in Italy,” Pasquantino said. “So for us, we weren’t successful on the field tonight, but we were successful in Italy. And that’s what this is all about.”

Cervelli said the program’s performance in the tournament proved Team Italy should no longer be considered an underdog.

“We are no longer the Cinderella … In three years they are going to take us seriously,” he said. “And for the kids in Italy, just know that we’re doing this for you guys.”