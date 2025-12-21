At 3-11, the Arizona Cardinals are playing for pride and development at this stage of the season. However, the Cardinals won't be able to watch their first-rounder in action for the remainder of their Week 16 clash against the Atlanta Falcons.

Walter Nolen suffered a non-contact knee injury and was carted off the field, via Adam Schefter and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. The rookie and his teammates were emotional as he left the field. He was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Nolen has battled through numerous injuries throughout his rookie campaign. But each time, he has managed to work his way back onto the field. The Cardinals will have him undergo tests to get a bigger picture of Nolen's injury. But having to be carted off paints a murky picture of him making a return within the final two weeks of the season.

Over the five games he appeared in heading into Week 16, Nolen put up 11 tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. The defensive tackle even defended a pair of passes while returning a fumble for a touchdown. While he didn't play enough snaps to qualify, Nolen earned a solid 74.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. He exceled in pass defense, earning an 80.8 grade.

While no final decisions will be made until Nolen's tests come back, they may opt to play it safe with the defensive lineman. Even with a win in Week 16, Arizona won't be competing for the playoffs. The franchise is still high on Nolen and expects him to lead their defense. But they may need to wait until next year to see him on the field again.