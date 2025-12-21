On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns dropped a tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in a game that was more competitive than many fans expected coming in. Unfortunately, one of the big stories coming out of this game was a brutal leg injury suffered by rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, which required him to leave the game early.

Now, the team has learned more about just how severe the injury was.

“#Browns Quinshon Judkins’ injury (dislocated ankle, fractured fibula) is about a 4-5 month injury and he should be back practicing in the spring, league source tells me,” reported Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on X, formerly Twitter.

The injury brings to an end what was a strong rookie season for Judkins amid what has been a campaign in which not much else has gone right for the Cleveland Browns (unless you're Myles Garrett).

The former Ohio State Buckeye showed off his unique combination of size and athleticism throughout this year, and it remains to be seen how long after recovery from the injury it will take for him to regain his old form.

In any case, the Browns now sit at 3-12 on the season, with the only thing left to play for at this point being draft positioning and the ability to see some of the team's young talent continue to develop as things roll on.

The Browns will next hit the field on December 28 at home against the divisional rival Pittsburgh Steelers. That game is set to kick off at 1:00 pm ET.