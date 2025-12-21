The Chicago Bulls are once again at the center of NBA trade chatter, and this time the noise around Coby White feels different. With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, rival teams are sensing a shift. White has become the center of intensifying trade discussions, with inquiries growing louder. According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, teams around the league have been left with the impression that the Bulls are more open to moving White than at any point before the deadline.

That does not guarantee action. Feb. 5 is still weeks away. Still, perception matters. White is earning $12.9 million on the final year of a modest deal and will be an unrestricted free agent in July. That reality complicates leverage. It also raises urgency. The Bulls risk losing value if talks stall. For now, front offices are watching closely.

On the court, Coby White has been productive despite uneven spacing. Through 11 games, he is averaging 21.2 points in 29.4 minutes while adding 5.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds. His efficiency has dipped from deep, but the confidence remains. He still attacks. He still commands defensive attention. Those traits travel well in deadline talks.

Why the market feels louder than ever for the Bulls

Article Continues Below

Chicago’s broader direction fuels the speculation. The Bulls sit 13–15, tenth in the East, riding a three-game win streak after taking just four of their previous ten. Momentum exists. Certainty does not. Earlier this season, one NBA analyst even floated a bold idea involving White White and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, highlighting how unsettled the Bulls’ long-term vision appears to outsiders.

More recently, rumors tied the Minnesota Timberwolves to White. That chatter was later downplayed by league insiders, but the fact the calls happened still matters. Interest is real. Timing is the variable.

With Coby White at the center of the storm, the Bulls stare down a familiar crossroads as the NBA Trade Deadline looms—push forward, or pivot hard before the moment passes.