The Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-138 in overtime on Christmas Day. But this was a game Denver could have won in regulation. Coach David Adelman talked about the plan that failed to stop Anthony Edwards from hitting the game-tying 3-pointer that added extra time to this contest, according to Nuggets beat writer Vinny Benedetto.

“David Adelman says they wanted to force the ball inside the arc and foul on the final play of regulation, but as soon as Anthony Edwards caught the ball behind the line and was turning into his motion, they were risking a three-shot foul,” Benedetto wrote on X.

The Nuggets still prevailed, but needed the extra session to finish off the Wolves. Significantly, Nikola Jokic shattered records, going off for 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists for another triple-double. Jamal Murray added 35 points on 12 of 32 shooting, including 9 of 18 from the three-point line.

It was a fantastic display of determination by the Nuggets, who learned that Cam Johnson will be out for a long time after sustaining a knee injury earlier this week. Despite the availability of key players, Denver persevered. Tim Hardaway Jr. was efficient with 19 points while shooting 7 of 16.

The Wolves came into this game as slight favorites due to the Nuggets' plethora of injuries. In addition to Johnson, Denver was also missing Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon. With three of their five starters all out of action, the Nuggets must learn to win consistently without them for the next few weeks. The next game for the Nuggets will be Saturday against the Orlando Magic on the road.