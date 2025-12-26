The first teaser for David O. Russell‘s John Madden biopic movie has now released, and fans are stunned by Nicolas Cage's new look. The upcoming biopic features a star-studded cast, including an unrecognizable Nicolas Cage.

Amazon MGM Studios' decision to release the teaser for Madden on Christmas Day has left NFL and Cage fans excited. As per the teaser, Nicolas Cage has effectively transformed into the NFL legend John Madden. Sporting a large, boxy look, the Hollywood veteran now bears an uncanny resemblance to the former Oakland Raiders' head coach.

Looking heavier and bigger than usual, Cage sports Madden's iconic wavy hairstyle, while rocking polo t-shirts and a suit throughout the teaser. Bale also looks unrecognizable, similar to the majority of his other roles.

John Madden is vividly remembered by fans for his stint as a commentator and later through the Madden NFL video game series. The film's narrative centers on his journey, from his rise from humble origins to coaching the Raiders to the Super Bowl in 1976. It also follows his achievements in television, video games, and as a successful pitchman for numerous advertisers.

According to a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter, the film will mainly serve as an origin story for EA Sports' Madden NFL, one of the biggest video game franchises of all-time.

Nicolas Cage's upcoming Madden movie

Directed by David O. Russell, Madden will feature Nicolas Cage alongside Christian Bale as Al Davis (the owner of the Oakland Raiders during Madden's time with the team). The rest of the cast includes John Mulaney (playing Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins), Kathryn Hahn (as Virginia Madden), Sienna Miller (as Carol Davis), and Shane Gillis.

Russell, known for The Fighter, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook, has written Madden and is set to release on Thanksgiving 2026.