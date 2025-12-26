Every year, Glen Hansard busks in the streets of Dublin, Ireland, and U2 lead singer Bono joined the group again this year to perform a classic Christmas song his band has covered.

On Christmas Eve, Bono joined the likes of Imelda May, Hansard, and more to cover “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” The crowd erupted upon his introduction, and he let May take some of the lead vocals in the verses.

He matched her energy, belting along with May. Additionally, Bono, a master lyricist, changed some of the lyrics, which amused May.

🎄Bono and Imelda May TONIGHT on Grafton Street in Dublin singing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”. pic.twitter.com/hEGGv7SkEU — Mike Damone (@damone_mike) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

His extra verse references the Dublin Simon Community, the organization that the annual Christmas Eve busking raises money for. It sounds like he says, “This is Simon community / doing everything for you and me,” at the start of the verse.

U2's Bono is no stranger to “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Of course, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” is an iconic Christmas song. It was originally sung by Darlene Love, and it was written by Phil Spector, Jeff Barry, and Ellie Greenwich.

The song was originally released in December 1963. Countless artists have covered it since, but U2 is one of the most notable artists to do it.

U2 recorded a version of the song for the compilation A Very Special Christmas, which was released in 1987. Love contributed backing vocals to the cover.

U2 has also performed it twice during concerts. The first instance was during their concert in Tempe, Arizona, on Dec. 20, 1987. It was performed as the penultimate song of the night as part of their second encore. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” was sandwiched between a cover of “People Get Ready” and “40.”

The band would not perform it again until 2023, when U2 was performing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. They performed it during the mid-show acoustic mini-set.