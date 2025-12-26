The 2025 edition of AEW's Worlds End PPV is finally here and has the fans all geared up. On Dec. 27, 2025, AEW is set to host one of its annual traditional PPVs at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. With 10 matches confirmed for the PPV, here are ClutchPoints' predictions for the show.

AEW is set to continue its culture of hosting long and star-studded PPVs. Its upcoming 10-match long card is filled with highly anticipated bouts, stipulations, and stars. The PPV will also host two Continental Classic semi-final matches, one final, and multiple other title bouts, including one zero-hour show.

1. Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) vs. Hyan & Maya World

Expected to be an average-length match based on the current size of the zero-hour show. However, with still time left before the PPV, fans can expect Tony Khan and AEW to announce more Zero Hour matches. As of now, based on Sisters of Sin's momentum, the two wrestlers are expected to take home the victory that night.

Our prediction: Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Julia Hart) def. Hyan & Maya World.

2. Continental Classic semifinal matches

The PPV is expected to start with the two Continental Classic semifinal matches, like last time. Fans are now set to witness Kyle Fletcher take on Jon Moxley in one of the semifinal bouts, while reigning Continental and Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada takes on fellow rival Konosuke Takeshita. This year's edition of the C2 has all heels in the final four. With fans having very few options to root for, they can expect Fletcher to defeat Moxley and reach the finals. This will allow AEW to continue Moxley's tense relationship with The Death Riders, possibly leading to the faction later turning on him.

On the other hand, Okada and Takeshita have been in a bitter relationship with each other for several months now. The weekly AEW programming has led fans to this moment, where Okada will finally take on Takeshita.

Okada currently finds himself in an extremely high-stakes position, where losing would mean losing both the Continental and Unified championships. However, based on Takeshita's rise in popularity and long-pending push, he is expected to go over “The Rainmaker”.

Our prediction: Kyle Fletcher def. Jon Moxley & Konosuke Takeshita def. Kazuchika Okada.

3. Continental Classic final

We guess that Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita will qualify for the tournament finals. Both extremely talented wrestlers can expect to see arguably one of the best matches of the year between the two rising stars.

They are both experiencing a popularity surge and an impending push; having either one of them come out victorious will be the correct move for AEW. However, we think Dec. 27, 2025, will be Konosuke Takeshita's night, when he defeats Fletcher to win the C2 tournament and possibly continue his feud with Okada.

Our prediction: Konosuke Takeshita def. Kyle Fletcher.

4. Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd

While not officially a part of The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd has long been associated with Moxley's faction. Kidd has also been in a long rivalry with Darby Allin, with whom he recently reignited his feud following the former tag-champ's return.

Darby Allin was recently hospitalized after a freak accident against Kevin Knight. However, now back in action, he recently got involved in a feud against Gabe Kidd on Dynamite and Collision. Expected to continue his high momentum following his win over Jon Moxley, Allin is expected to win over Kidd and possibly go after the TNT Championship.

Our prediction: Darby Allin def. Gabe Kidd.

5. The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration & Toni Storm – Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

Fans are yet to find out what a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match means. However, with Mark Briscoe, Toni Storm, and Marina Shafir in it, fans can expect the match to soon turn bloody. In an eight-person mixed tag team bout, fans can expect it to be similar in fashion to AEW's Anarchy in the Arena match from this year's Double or Nothing 2025, which also featured Shafir and Nightingale.

Marina Shafir and Claudio Castagnoli are currently experiencing an extremely hot run, and either of the two could take home the victory for their team. Toni Storm is very unlikely to get pinned, and fans can expect either Orange Cassidy or Mark Briscoe to suffer the loss.

Our prediction: Death Riders def. The Conglomeration & Toni Storm.

6. FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang – Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Following their successful title defense over Bang Bang Gang at Collision Holiday Bash, FTR are now again set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson at Worlds End in a Street Fight.

The bout expected to get violent can see Jay White make his long-awaited return and help Gunn and Robinson win the titles. The no-disqualification stipulation also serves as the perfect opportunity for White to return and attack FTR, while helping his allies secure the gold.

Our prediction: Bang Bang Gang def. FTR.

7. The Babes of Wrath (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena – AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championships

While Athena continues her record-breaking ROH Women's World title reign, Mercedes Moné currently finds herself at a small road bump. In the past month, she unfortunately lost two of her titles, bringing down the count of her championships. Successfully holding nine belts now, Moné and Athena will take on Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron for the Women's World Tag Team Championships.

However, All Elite Wrestling is unlikely to break Nightingale and Cameron's insane chemistry and popularity with the fans and handover the belts to Moné and Athena. The recently crowned tag-champs are expected to retain on Saturday.

Our prediction: Babes of Wrath def. Mercedes Moné & Athena.

8. Samoa Joe vs. MJF vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland – AEW World Championship

Adam Page and Swerve Strickland share one of the most storied rivalries in AEW's history. Page is also currently involved in a heated feud with Samoa Joe for the World Championship. While previously booked as a triple threat, MJF's recent return in the UK saw the match turn into a four-way bout for the title.

With all four men storing hatred for each other, we expect Page to leave the arena with the World title on Saturday. Page defeated Moxley at All In: Texas to win the title, but lost it soon to Joe. He is now expected to win back the championship and possibly begin a new feud with MJF, while AEW can experiment by pitching Strickland against Joe for a new singles rivalry.

Our prediction: Adam Page def. Samoa Joe, MJF, and Swerve Strickland.

9. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter – AEW Women’s World Championship

Kris Statlander recently defeated Toni Storm to crown herself the new AEW Women's World Champion. Engaged in a brief but heated rivalry with Jamie Hayter, Statlander is not expected to lose her title so soon and ruin her momentum. Gained back her confidence following a series of losses against Moné in the past few months, she is now expected to engage in a lengthy title run.

Fans might witness Statlander retain her title before Jamie Hayter decides to turn heel and attack her in a post-match segment, setting up a future bout and extending the rivalry.

Our prediction: Kris Statlander def. Jamie Hayter.

AEW Worlds End will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. It will be available for fans to watch on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Triller TV.