After making it to the Eastern Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons, hopes were high for the New York Rangers in 2025-26. The season has been nothing short of a disaster. The team is in last place in the conference, and this has led to the Rangers' GM, Chris Drury, putting out a letter to fans, preparing them for a retool.

The team has already sold off Artemi Panarin to the Los Angeles Kings, and now Vincent Trocheck could be one of the next veterans on the move, per hockey insider Chris Johnston of TSN speaking on The Nielson Show of Edmonton Sports Talk.

“I mean, I just think you don't hire Mike Sullivan, frankly, last summer and spend all the money you did on him expecting to be here. So, you know, the short-term answer to the question is I still think, you know, Vincent Trocheck is likely to be dealt. They have some other players that they'll see what their value is, but I don't know how you move forward with what definitely seems like a very disappointed dressing room, because you're not trading all those players away. At least not right now,” said Johnston in response to the next moves for the team.

Trocheck is in the fourth season of a seven-year deal he signed ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. This means the 32-year old will not be a rental option for a potential suitor, but could be a part of another team's future. Further, this is different than the Panarin situation. The Rangers got little value in return, partially due to Panarin's no-movement clause, which gave the forward control over where he went. Trocheck has a modified no-trade clause, with a 12-team no-trade list.

Meanwhile, Trocheck has been one of the more productive players on the roster. He has found the back of the net 12 times while adding 24 assists. That places him tied for third on the team in points this year — and now second with Panarin a member of the Kings.

The Rangers are 22-29-6 on the year, 19 points out of a playoff spot, and in a situation to wave the white flag. Trocheck is likely in his final weeks with the Blueshirts, and the question is not if, but when — and where — he gets traded.