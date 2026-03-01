The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is officially less than one week away. Teams across the league are preparing to make their final moves as they either push for the postseason or reset for the future. With all this in mind, ClutchPoints is presenting its fourth 2026 NHL Mock Draft of the season.

As with our previous mocks, this will cover the entirety of the first round. The order being used is determined by the current NHL Draft Lottery odds as of the evening of February 28th, according to Tankathon. There will not be a simulated lottery in this mock. With no further ado, here are our latest 2026 NHL Draft predictions.

1. Vancouver Canucks – Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State University (NCAA)

The debate around the first overall pick is still going strong. However, Gavin McKenna has certainly rebounded well from his early-season struggles. He has been unreal as of late. In fact, he recently broke multiple Penn State records by scoring eight points against Ohio State in an 11-4 win. All the sudden, he's sixth in the nation in points, and second in points per game. McKenna is showing why he was hyped up before the season, and he remains our first overall selection in our 2026 NHL Mock Draft.

2. St. Louis Blues – Ivar Stenberg, LW, Frolunda HC (SHL)

The St. Louis Blues have an interesting decision to make at No. 2. Ideally, the Blues would add a defenseman. And they could certainly take Keaton Verhoeff at this spot. However, the potential Ivar Stenberg brings to the table is too much to ignore. The Blues could sell at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, and this could see some of their best players leave town. If someone like Jordan Kyrou is traded, for instance, adding Stenberg in the NHL Draft would be an incredible way to replace him in the long term.

3. New York Rangers – Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

In our last NHL Mock Draft, we mentioned that the gap between Caleb Malholtra and Tynan Lawrence was closing. Over the last month, that gap has closed and swung in the opposite direction. Malhotra is the best center prospect in this class and should be a top-five pick in June. The Rangers could go defense here, but with the potential trades of Vincent Trocheck and/or Mika Zibanejad looming, adding a top center prospect makes sense.

4. Chicago Blackhawks – Keaton Verhoeff, RHD, North Dakota (NCAA)

The Chicago Blackhawks are also facing a bit of a dilemma. On one hand, they need a top winger for Connor Bedard to work with. At the same time, they could address that need outside of the draft, and go best player available here. In this NHL Mock Draft, they go BPA. Verhoeff is the best defenseman available in this class, and could easily go top three in June. This would be a home run selection for the Blackhawks.

5. Calgary Flames – Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Ethan Belchetz fell to No. 10 in our previous mock. However, that wasn't an indictment on his game. Multiple players saw their stock rise, and that forced some others to move down. That sort of chaotic stock movement has cooled off over the last month. The Flames need to add skill and offensive ability to their lineup. As a result, they take Belchetz as their next franchise cornerstone. He could be an incredibly impactful winger down the line in the right situation.

6. Winnipeg Jets – Tynan Lawrence, C, Boston University (NCAA)

The Winnipeg Jets face an uncertain future in terms of their contention status. Winnipeg could try retooling and going at it again in 2026-27. However, their roster is aging, and a lack of high-end prospects to build around. They could use an injection of youth, and Tynan Lawrence remains an intriguing prospect. A midseason move to Boston University has not worked out as he hoped. Still, he has the potential to fill a top-six role in the NHL.

7. New Jersey Devils – Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara (Liiga)

Oliver Suvanto has maintained his draft stock over the last few months. There is a lot to like about him. He is one of the youngest players in this class, giving any team the benefit of patience when developing him. He's held down an important role in Tappara's lineup at just 17 years old. And he's doing this for one of the top teams in the Finnish Liiga. Suvanto is a bulldozer down the middle who refuses to be knocked around. The Devils could certainly use a player with his skill set in their lineup.

8. Los Angeles Kings – Chase Reid, RHD, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

The Los Angeles Kings traded for Artemi Panarin before the NHL's Olympic break. However, they remain outside of the postseason with days remaining before the NHL Trade Deadline. When it comes to the future, the team could use a center to replace the soon-to-be retiring Anze Kopitar long-term. At the same time, they need a defenseman. There is more value on the blueline here, and that leads to the selection of Chase Reid in this 2026 NHL Mock Draft.

9. Nashville Predators – Alberts Smits, LHD, Jukurit (Liiga)

Alberts Smits has been very impressive over the course of this draft process. He has impressed both at the club level with Jukurit and on the international stage with Latvia. Smits could very well go higher than this, but falls to No. 9 in this NHL Mock Draft. The Predators are another team in need of a center. However, Smits provides more value and a higher ceiling at his position than any center on the board at this stage in the draft.

10. San Jose Sharks – Viggo Bjorck, RW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

The San Jose Sharks have shown promise this season. However, they need to add more skill to their lineup. Macklin Celebrini has become one of the best players in the world at just 19 years old. In saying this, he is hard carrying the Sharks offensively this season. Celebrini has 82 points in 57 games to this point in the year. The next closest player, Will Smith, has 42 fewer points than the 2024 first overall pick. Viggo Bjorck is undersized, but he would provide the sort of skill that could complement Smith and Celebrini for years to come.

11. Boston Bruins (via TOR) – Adam Novotný, LW, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

The Boston Bruins love their bang-and-crash style of player. But last year, they showed a willingness to deviate from their preference when they selected James Hagens with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Adam Novotný does play a hard game, but still isn't exactly a bang-and-crash player. He isn't as skilled as Hagens, but he makes up for it through his elite play away from the puck. The offense is a question mark, but his ability to affect the game off the puck makes him a very intriguing prospect.

12. Chicago Blackhawks (via FLA) – Marcus Nordmark, LW, Djurgardens IF (SHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks own this pick through the Seth Jones trade last season. It's worth noting that this pick is top-10 protected, as we learned a year removed from the deal itself. With their next pick, Chicago adds a winger alongside Bedard. Marcus Nordmark is a deceptive puck handler who can control the puck as well as anyone in this class. He can be relied upon in all situations, as well, providing the Blackhawks with some options in how to deploy him around their franchise cornerstone.

13. Philadelphia Flyers – Dax Rudolph, RHD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers need to improve their defensive depth toward the top end of their pipeline. Cam York is established, but he's 25 years old. Outside of Oliver Bonk, the Flyers don't have much in the way of top-four potential defensemen. Dax Rudolph does lean a bit more offensive than other players in this class. He recently enjoyed a stretch of 16 goals and 39 points in 31 games, for instance. His offense should see him hold down a high-end role both at even strength and on the power play in the NHL.

14. Ottawa Senators – Forfeited

As mentioned in our previous three NHL Mock Drafts, the Senators have forfeited this pick as part of the Evgeni Dadonov trade fiasco from a couple years ago. There will be no pick made here as a result.

15. Washington Capitals – Ryan Lin, RHD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Ryan Lin went to the Washington Capitals in our last NHL Mock Draft, with the ninth overall pick. He falls a bit in this one, but the fit in the American capital still makes sense. Lin is a complete workhorse, playing in all situations for Vancouver. He drops here mostly because of his size. He is a very skilled passer and has displayed excellent decision-making with the puck. He did miss about a month with an injury, and his recovery could further affect his draft stock come June.

16. Columbus Blue Jackets – Nikita Klepov, LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets are experiencing a bit of a new coach bump in 2025-26. Their resurgence hasn't changed much in terms of their needs, though. Columbus needs an injection of skill, and Nikita Klepov would be a fantastic addition in that regard. He was the best player on the ice in a recent viewing against the Flint Firebirds. Klepov scored the game-winner with less than three minutes left to cap off a four-point night. His creativity was on full display, and that creativity will make an NHL franchise very happy in the long run.

17. San Jose Sharks (via EDM) – Xavier Villeneuve, LHD, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

The Sharks acquired this pick in last year's Jake Walman trade. And they elect to add to their defensive depth with this selection. Xavier Villeneuve is the best pure offensive defenseman in the class. In some regards, he's an extra forward on the ice. But this is not to take away from his defensive game. He does not sacrifice defense for offense. Villeneuve will make his mistakes, but he can clean them up all on his own with sheer effort and determination at times.

18. Seattle Kraken – Juho Piiparinen, RHD, Tappara (Liiga)

Villeneuve is the best offensive defenseman in this class. So perhaps it's a bit fitting that the next selection is the best pure defensive defenseman in the class. Juho Piiparinen is a smothering presence on the back end. He shuts down his opponents as they search for scoring chances. In saying this, he has improved offensively over the last few months. And he does well moving the puck. He is not going to be a power-play quarterback, but he could be the best pure defender on whatever team he's drafted to.

19. Utah Mammoth – J.P. Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

The Utah Mammoth could use a bit of depth on the wings. J.P. Hurlbert has earned some high praise during this draft process due to his offensive ability. He is creative in the offensive zone and has a really good shot. Hurlbert left the US National Team Development Program to join the Kamloops Blazers, and that has worked out well in his favor. Hurlbert's defensive game needs a lot of work, but the Mammoth could benefit well from his scoring ability next to Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller.

20. Anaheim Ducks – Wyatt Cullen, LW, USNTDP

Speaking of the USNTDP, Wyatt Cullen has emerged as a potential first-round pick this year. The program is experiencing a down season. However, Cullen has established himself as one of the team's most consistent players. He breaks through defenses with his incredible speed. And he can stickhandle with the best in this class. The Ducks do have a lot of talented wingers, but they could still add to the position. He would be a very intriguing addition for the Ducks.

21. New York Islanders – Ilia Morozov, C, Miami University (NCAA)

The New York Islanders added some incredible talent in the 2025 NHL Draft. But they could still use depth down the middle of the ice in their pipeline. Ilia Morozov is an intriguing prospect who has been looked at as a potential top-15 pick. He drops a bit here due to inconsistent offensive play. Despite this, he is always active and looking to make a play. His ability on the forecheck should earn him a role in the NHL, even if the offense doesn't transfer.

22. Boston Bruins – Oscar Hemming, LW, Boston College (NCAA)

The Boston Bruins selected Oscar Hemming in our last NHL Mock Draft, and the fit continues to make sense. Hemming has impressed since making his season debut for Boston College. He fires the puck on net, and is more in line with that bang-and-crash style Boston prefers. What makes this an easy selection is the chemistry Hemming has developed with James Hagens, Boston's No. 7 pick from last season. Perhaps the Bruins can see this chemistry translate to the NHL in a few seasons.

23. Detroit Red Wings – William Hakansson, LHD, Lulea HF (SHL)

The Detroit Red Wings watched forward Lucas Raymond put on a show for Team Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics. And they have two other young Swedish players on this roster already. There isn't a team in the league with a better history when it comes to developing Swedish players. The Red Wings need depth on the left side of their blueline. William Hakansson is a two-way defenseman who, beyond his nationality, checks a lot of boxes for Detroit.

24. Buffalo Sabres – Nikita Shcherbakov, LHD, Tolpar Ufa (KHL)

The Buffalo Sabres are in a good spot to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And they have the talent in their pipeline to take some fliers late in the first round. Nikita Shcherbakov has received some first-round consideration in recent weeks. He brings size, standing 6'5″, but it's his stick skill that separates him from most his size. He is an elite stick handler for his size, and he creates a lot of offensive opportunities. He is under KHL contract, so his draft stock could be a bit wonky. Still, he is worth the first-round pick if a team is willing to take the chance.

25. Montreal Canadiens – Carson Carels, LHD, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

The Canadiens are in need of a bit of defensive depth, and they take a player many think is a top-10 selection. Our viewings don't align with that view, but he should certainly still be a first-round pick. He does bring an incredible work ethic, and he is a leader on the ice. In saying this, his offensive production is a major question mark. The intangibles make him a first-round pick. And if the Canadiens can develop his offense, they would have a gem on their hands.

26. Pittsburgh Penguins – Axel Elofsson, RHD, Orebro HK (SHL)

Axel Elofsson came up on our radar over the last month due to his offensive skill. He is a very dynamic passer who can find space on the ice and thread the needle for his teammates. He also has a bit of an underrated shot, as well. His defense is a major question mark. He is undersized, and he doesn't play with much of an edge to offset that. Still, the offense alone makes him a first-round pick in our eyes. The Penguins could use a bit of skill on the back end, as well, with Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang's time with the team coming to an end in the near future.

27. Vancouver Canucks (via MIN) – Elton Hermansson, RW, MoDo Hockey (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The Vancouver Canucks acquired this selection in the Quinn Hughes trade this season. Elton Hermansson is a dominant player on the puck who plays with pace. He can also take on defenders head-on without any hesitation. The issue with the Swede is his defense. His off-puck play in the offensive zone isn't too bad. But on defense, he is somewhat of a liability. After selecting McKenna to begin this NHL Mock Draft, the Canucks take a chance on an intriguing middle-six winger here.

28. New York Rangers (via CAR/DAL) – Malte Gustafsson, LHD, HV71 (SHL)

The New York Rangers acquired this pick in the K'Andre Miller trade with the Carolina Hurricanes over the summer. And they elect to add to their defensive depth with this pick. Malte Gustafsson is a big defender who is surprisingly mobile for his size. His passing ability isn't elite by any means, but he can move the puck well enough. His defense is his calling card, though there is some offensive potential. In a lot of ways, he plays a similar style to Miller.

29. Calgary Flames (via VGK) – Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

The Calgary Flames acquired this pick in the Noah Hanifin trade a couple years ago. Maddox Dagenais has continued to establish himself as a potential first-round pick in this process. The Remparts star has all the makings of an effective middle-six power forward. He brings a shoot-first mentality to the table, and with the sort of shot he brings, coaches certainly won't mind that. NHL teams love having size and skill in their centers, which makes Dagenais a name to watch throughout the rest of this season.

30. Carolina Hurricanes – Alessandro Di Iorio, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Alessandro Di Iorio has maintained the rise he experienced last month. He is a very responsible player with the puck and has good decision making. His play driving ability is quite underrated, as well. Di Iorio is also a good player in transition. There are a lot of traits that could make him a good value selection late in the first round. And the Hurricanes could do well adding a player like this to their prospect pipeline.

31. Seattle Kraken (via TBL) – Tobias Trejbal, G, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

The Seattle Kraken acquired this pick in the Oliver Bjorkstrand trade last season. And for the first time in our NHL Mock Drafts this season, we have a goaltender selection. Tobias Trejbal has pushed himself into first-round conversations over the last month. The Phantoms star is a right handed catcher, which is intriguing for many teams. He moves well in the crease, and his lateral movement especially stands out. He plays with a lot of poise and control, which is impressive to see in a young netminder.

32. New York Islanders (via COL) – Adam Valentini, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Finally, we reach the end of this NHL Mock Draft. The Islanders have this pick through last year's Brock Nelson trade. And they take a chance on a player from one of the best college teams in the country. Adam Valentini is a fierce competitor who has shown impressive flashes offensively. He focuses on making good decisions with the puck and is always in the face of his opponents. The Islanders double up at the center position with this selection to close out our mock.